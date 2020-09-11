Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,569 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Terex by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Terex by 581.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,281. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.