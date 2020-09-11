Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $199,000 Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 310,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 233.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,637 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 234.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

