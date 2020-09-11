Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $271,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $142,463,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.63.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.15. 343,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.68. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

