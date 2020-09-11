Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $280,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 45.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,317.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,366 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,396. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

