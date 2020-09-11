Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,067 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

