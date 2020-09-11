Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $7.20 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $7.20 million and $299,800.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007951 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026628 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.01492934 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,075,815 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

