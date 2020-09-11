QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 10%

Shares of QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) were up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 4,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

QMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.18 target price on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

