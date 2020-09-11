RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.