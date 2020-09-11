Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $12,262.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

