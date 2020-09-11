RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of RBGLY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.34. 830,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

