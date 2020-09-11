RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $242,802.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00592336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00083779 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00061180 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,147,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,636,307 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.