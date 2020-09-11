Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.75. 814,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,828. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $611.30 and a 200 day moving average of $563.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total value of $245,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total value of $2,873,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

