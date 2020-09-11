Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Down 3.2%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 15,163,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 10,177,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

