REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 347.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. 3,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

