Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 0.9%

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 126,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.19).

The firm has a market cap of $155.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

