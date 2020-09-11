RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

RTMVY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,501. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

