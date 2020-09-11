RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $251.21 and last traded at $254.74. Approximately 2,438,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,295,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.05.

Specifically, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,795 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

