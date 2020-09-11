Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Royal Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:RYFL) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 4,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

About Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; loans, such as residential and commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans; Harland check reorders; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and cash management services.

