SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $456,005.13 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $456,005.13 and $1.12 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00488664 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009927 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007182 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,475,739 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

