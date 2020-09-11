salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. 5,452,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,896. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

