SaluS (SLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.38 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.14 or 0.00184957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SaluS has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $562.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,314.50 or 0.99651601 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

