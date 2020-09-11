Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LNSPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Friday. Saracen Mineral has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

