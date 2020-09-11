Schf GPE LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schf GPE LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,483 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 2.2% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schf GPE LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after acquiring an additional 304,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.07. 6,690,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,347,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

