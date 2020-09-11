Schf GPE LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Dropbox makes up 0.4% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 4,147,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,426. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

