Schf GPE LLC Makes New $95.87 Million Investment in Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,870,000. Vroom makes up about 31.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schf GPE LLC owned about 1.60% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $15,642,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $32,550,000.

Shares of VRM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Vroom

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

