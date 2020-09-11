Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.