Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Argent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,625,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,937,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,155,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. 532,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.