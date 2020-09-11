Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,048,000 after acquiring an additional 138,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,898 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after buying an additional 336,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,824. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

