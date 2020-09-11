Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 353,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 14.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $58,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,608,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,893,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428,937 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

