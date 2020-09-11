Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Tidex and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.38 or 0.05073529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00036208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

