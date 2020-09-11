SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market cap of $479,782.06 and $42.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.01 or 0.03610192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.02181970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00476934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00825529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00619274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013024 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

