Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.14 ($186.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €130.40 ($153.41). 147,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -88.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €29.05 ($34.18) and a fifty-two week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.