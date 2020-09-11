Short Interest in Capstone Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Declines By 93.9%

Capstone Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSFFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,985. The company has a market cap of $416.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Several analysts have commented on CSFFF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

