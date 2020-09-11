Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Declines By 95.2%

EGF Theramed Health Corp (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGF Theramed Health stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 18,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,693. EGF Theramed Health has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

About EGF Theramed Health

There is no company description available for EGF Theramed Health Corp.

