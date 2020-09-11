Short Interest in Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Declines By 93.8%

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FLUIF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

