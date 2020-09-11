Short Interest in FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Declines By 93.5%

FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

