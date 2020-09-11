Short Interest in GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Drops By 92.7%

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLNCY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.