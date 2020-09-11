Short Interest in Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Decreases By 94.0%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HMLSF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

