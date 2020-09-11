Short Interest in Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 95.2%

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGOPY. Citigroup downgraded Inpex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

TGOPY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077. Inpex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

