Short Interest in LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 95.5%

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 13,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,001. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

