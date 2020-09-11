Short Interest in MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Drops By 91.4%

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 63,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

