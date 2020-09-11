Short Interest in Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Drops By 93.6%

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSPI stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46. Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

