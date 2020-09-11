Short Interest in Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Declines By 90.9%

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 527,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,504. Sunniva has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

