Short Interest in Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) Decreases By 96.5%

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VASO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 426,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.