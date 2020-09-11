ShowHand (HAND) Trading Down 42.4% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. ShowHand has a market cap of $18,584.86 and $469.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00245271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01606510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00198975 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

