Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silgan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 336,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,964. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.