Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Update

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,304. Singing Machine has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

