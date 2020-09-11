Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Smart Global by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smart Global by 319.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,047. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $589.49 million, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.