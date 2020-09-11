SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SMBK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,927. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

