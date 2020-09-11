Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 146,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,448. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

